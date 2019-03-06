Taylor Swift Reveals Mother Andrea’s Cancer Has Returned

Taylor Swift has revealed that her mother, Andrea Swift, is battling cancer again, sharing the news in a column she wrote for ELLE magazine that was published on Wednesday.

“Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” the singer wrote, adding that the situation has helped her to understand that things that she used to worry about are no longer meaningful.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else,” she explained. “My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now”

Swift initially revealed her mother’s cancer diagnosis in 2015, sharing the news with fans in a post on Tumblr.

“This is something my family and I thought you should know about now,” the pop star wrote at the time. “For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues, just to ease some worries of mine. She agreed, and went in to get checked. There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother off her case about it.”

“The results came in, and I’m saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer,” she continued. “She’s got an important battle to fight. Thank you for caring about my family so much that she would want me to share this information with you. I hope and pray that you never get news like this.”

While Swift admitted she wanted to keep the details of her mother’s condition and treatment private, it was important her fans knew.

“She wanted you to know because your parents may be too busy juggling everything they’ve got going on to go to the doctor, and maybe you reminding them to go get checked for cancer could possibly lead to an early diagnosis and an easier battle… Or peace of mind in knowing that they’re healthy and there’s nothing to worry about,” Swift wrote. “She wanted you to know why she may not be at as many shows this tour. She’s got an important battle to fight.”

She concluded her note at the time with a shout-out to fans.

“Thank you for caring about my family so much that she would want me to share this information with you. I hope and pray that you never get news like this.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Cooper Neill