Taylor Swift's Rep Responds to Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors in No Uncertain Terms

Recently, rumors began swirling that Taylor Swift and her ex Joe Alwyn had a marriage ceremony before their split, and now a rep for the singer has responded to the story in no uncertain terms. Taking to X/Twitter to refute the claims made by anonymous Instagram poster Deuxmoi, Swift's longtime publicist Tree Paine wrote, "Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

Deuxmoi has since responded to Tree in an Instagram Story post, writing, "Well I make zero dollars from lying.. can publicists say the same. Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain & trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words." Deuxmoi continued, "Either way, I apologize to Taylor." Deuxmoi did not elaborate on the reference to "what just happened," but Deadline notes that it may have something to do with the death of Ana Clara Benevides Machado in Rio de Janeiro. The 23-year-old Swift fan collapsed at a Swift concert at the Nilton Santos Stadium on Nov. 17, during a wave of extreme heat in the city.

Paine's statement came after Deuxmoi alleged that Swift and Alwyn had a "ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the U.K. and it was described to me as a 'marriage' by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal." The pair split earlier this year and Swift has since begun dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In the late summer, dating rumors began swirling around Swift and Kelce, but the speculation was finally confirmed in September when she was spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs football game. In his first official acknowledgment of their romance, Kelce spoke briefly about his "roller coaster" life while talking to his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast. "We've been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life, but now we've gotta talk about it," Jason said, to which Travis replied, "I'm on the rollercoaster, man. Rollercoaster of life." He then added, "I've noticed a few things, yeah, like paparazzi outside my house. S- like that, for sure."