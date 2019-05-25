Taylor Swift Perfectly Shuts Down Sexist, Invasive Question During Radio Interview

Taylor Swift had enough with a German radio host who asked a sexist, invasive question about her future plans with her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn.

Swift appeared on RTL, where an interviewer asked if hitting 30 was a “turning point” in her life and if she was ready to have kids and settle down soon.

“I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30,” Swift reportedly said, according to a translation from a fan site. “So I’m not going to answer that question now.”

Despite avoiding that question, she did discuss what turning 30 on Dec. 13 will mean to her.

“I hear others say that one in his thirties no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my twenties,” she said, reports Entertainment Tonight. “And I can join in the observation that we are in our twenties looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes.”

Back in March, Swift took a deep dive into the lessons she learned before turning 30 in an essay for Elle. One of the 30 lessons she picked up during her first 29 years was banishing the drama.

“You only have so much room in your life and so much energy to give to those in it. Be discerning,” the “ME!” singer wrote. “If someone in your life is hurting you, draining you, or causing you pain in a way that feels unresolvable, blocking their number isn’t cruel. It’s just a simple setting on your phone that will eliminate drama if you so choose to use it.”

Another lesson she learned was that laughing at bullies can be the best response to disarm them.

“In my experience, I’ve come to see that bullies want to be feared and taken seriously. A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet,” Swift wrote, referring to the time Kim Kardashian West called her a snake. “The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life, but I can’t tell you how hard I had to keep from laughing every time my 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage in front of 60,000 screaming fans.”

In April, Swift released her latest single, “ME!,” which features Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie.

The song is expected to be on Swift’s upcoming seventh album. The video for the song included dozens of Easter eggs for the new album that fans have gone over with a fine-tooth comb, while the song itself is meant to be a self-empowerment anthem.

“I think one thing to always keep tabs on is the fact that we have to know that there is no happily ever after, where we’re just happy forever. … That’s not naturally how we’re going to feel all the time,” Swift told the Zach Sang Show in April. “So even in the moments when I’m feeling really, really low, I think it will be helpful when I get to go on stage and play this song and see other people singing it back to me. It’s not just a song that’s for, like, ‘oh, put this on when you feel good about yourself.’ No, put this on when you don’t feel good about yourself, and maybe that will help you.”

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp/Getty Images