Taylor Swift Doppelgänger Will Have You Seeing Double

Either Taylor Swift has a long lost twin or this English girl is nearly an exact replica of the pop superstar.

Laura Cadman, 20, from Newcastle has been drawing many a comparison to the “…Ready For It” singer as she shares strikingly similar features to Swift.

HOW DO I GET MY HAIR CUT NEXT? / when I get it cut shall I put the lighter colour put back in? it’s just going all floppy and weird and it’s too long now basically lol A post shared by Laura Miriam 🌊 (@laurah) on Jun 29, 2016 at 7:23am PDT

Many people that encounter Cadman in public regularly mistake her for Swift, which is understandable given that they have an almost identical haircut, build and facial structure. In fact, Cadman says that she has been “mobbed” by fans thinking she is the 27-year-old singer.

During Swift’s 1989 World Tour, she says that there was one occasion when people simply would not leave her alone because they were so convinced that she was Swift.

“So many people approached me and asked for pictures…. I took pictures with a bunch of people and they were so cute,” she told The Mirror.

One person in particular actually got angry with Cadman when they found out she wasn’t Swift.

Offended but also happy that Taylor is stalking/has noticed so many people #taylorswift @taylorswift #taylurking I’m so happy she’s finally properly on insta A post shared by Laura Miriam 🌊 (@laurah) on Oct 8, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

“She said she hated me because she thought I was Taylor, then heard me talk and realized I wasn’t her,” Cadman said. “She said that I shouldn’t do that because it was tricking people, but this confused me because everyone at the concert was dressed up as Tay.”

As for Cadman, she recognizes the similarities in their appearance, but she says that she can’t help that she was born that way.

“Nothing prompted me to have this look. I am naturally blond, reasonably tall, and reasonably slim,” she said. “The rest of my ‘Taylor Swift look’ just consists of classic red lipstick and eyeliner, which I personally think is the most flattering makeup on me.”