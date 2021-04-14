Taylor Swift Leaves Fans Puzzled Following Appearance on 'Late Show'

✖

Taylor Swift virtually stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night and in classic Swift fashion, dropped a few clues during her visit. The 31-year-old's appearance came just days after she released Fearless (Taylor's Version), the first of six re-recorded albums she's planning to share, and fans are now convinced that they know which project Swift is going to take on next.

During a conversation with Colbert about her song "Hey Stephen" that took place in the studio where she is re-recording her old music, Swift told the host the track was not about him with an answer that made several references to her Grammy-winning 2014 album 1989. "'Hey Stephen' is not about you any more than my album 1989 is about that year you spent waiting tables on the lunch shift at Scoozi," Swift said, "an Italian restaurant in the River North area of Chicago that, by the way, serves an incredible slice of pizza."

specific things taylor said on stephen colbert:

2008, 18, 44 years 179 days, 513, 54, new york, new york, 1989, scoozi’s chicago, you need to calm down, stephen king, dark tower, the shining, the stand, 511, 33035, shake it off do what you will with this info. #TaylorSwift — julianne (@swiftzys) April 14, 2021

She later made a reference to her hit single "Shake It Off," from 1989, when she told Colbert, "The thing about that feeling that I think that maybe you should address within yourself, I think it’s something that you should process, and then take the feeling that you’re feeling and just shake it off, right?" She also mentioned the city of New York, and 1989 begins with the song "Welcome to New York."

Additionally, Swift pointed out Colbert's previous work address, which had the street number 513, and his birth date, May 13, and her fans have been trained to know by now that numbers always mean something. During the beginning of the segment, Swift told Colbert that he must have been "about 44 years, 179 days old, give or take" when she recorded "Hey Stephen," and 44 years and 179 before the interview aired was Oct. 27, which is the day 1989 was released.

It's also worth noting that a re-recorded version of Swift's "Wildest Dreams," from 1989, is featured in the trailer for the upcoming film Spirit Untamed, which would seemingly indicate that Swift has been in a 1989 mindset in the studio at some point. The song's appearance in the trailer is also a similar move to Swift allowing her friend Ryan Reynolds to use the re-recorded version of her hit "Love Story" in a Match.com commercial earlier this year, which dropped shortly before the new version of "Love Story" became the first song Swift released from Fearless (Taylor's Version).