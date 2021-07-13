Taylor Swift Doppelgänger Has the Internet Confused Over Her Bathtub Laundry Routine

✖

Taylor Swift has had a number of Internet doppelgangers over the years, and her latest has the internet talking — but not only about her resemblance to the pop star. TikTok user @traumarn13, who goes by Ashley, recently shared a video of herself demonstrating how she does her laundry, and it's not exactly as simple as throwing some clothes in a machine.

The video, set to Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More," featured Ashley dancing around her house as she made her way to her laundry setup. "How have you been doing your laundry without a washer & dryer? Old school tub & soap," text on the screen read as Ashley panned the camera to her bathtub, which had a large bottle of Tide detergent sitting on its edge. "I do not recommend doing 3 loads in one day. Rinse repeat. I am done," she captioned the clip. A number of people in the comments joked about Ashley's resemblance to Swift, with one commenting, "Wow it's so nice to see celebrities with everyday problems." Ashley responded, "[Laugh out loud] I am in no way shape or form, a celebrity," and a third person commented back, "ok Taylor Swift."

"For a second I couldn't believe Taylor swift was washing clothes by hand," someone else joked. "NEVER! Lol," Ashley replied. She also confirmed that she is not Swift in a response to a commenter who asked, "wait so you're not Taylor Swift???"

Instead of washing her laundry in a bathtub, the actual Taylor Swift has been busy re-recording her first six albums and recently announced that she is planning to release the new version of her 2012 album, Red, on Nov. 19. "Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," she wrote in an Instagram post last month. "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way."

Red was nominated for the Grammy for Album of the Year and features several Swift hits including "I Knew You Were Trouble," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "22." "Sometimes you need to talk it over (over and over and over) for it to ever really be... over," Swift added. "Like your friend who calls you in the middle of the night going on and on about their ex, I just couldn’t stop writing. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long."