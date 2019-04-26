Taylor Swift Confirms Midnight Release for New Song and Music Video, ‘ME!’

Taylor Swift finally confirmed the release of her new single is happening at midnight, and she enlisted a famous friend to kickstart her new era,

The pop star revealed during in an interview with Robin Roberts during ABC’s coverage of the NFL Draft the release of her latest single, along with a new music video, for her new song “ME!” featuring Panic at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie.

After spilling the details to Roberts, Swift took to Twitter to confirm the news on Twitter, including the artwork for the single and the announcement of the music video premiere event on YouTube at midnight ET.

JUST IN: @taylorswift13 to @RobinRoberts on her new song that will be released at midnight: “‘ME!’ is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it.” https://t.co/RhLs6Gi1Xm #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/K2vPqJuoQk — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 26, 2019

“WELL GUYS it’s almost midnight and my new song ‘ME!’ featuring [Brendon Urie] of [Panic at the Disco] will be out. In other news, the VIDEO will be out too and I can’t wait to watch live with you (and answer some questions) as it premieres on YouTube,” she wrote on Twitter.

The official announcement comes a few weeks after Swift began teasing fans with cryptic photos and a social media countdown to April 26, never actually confirming if the tease was to a new era.

Swift began the official promotion of the single earlier on Thursday when she surprised fans at the sight of a mural she commissioned in Nashville that revealed the name of the new single.

“We’ve commissioned this butterfly mural to be painted on a wall in Nashville and put clues about the song and the new music in the mural,” she said. “I’m gonna go show up.”

The pop star arrived at the mural location and took selfies with fans, before taking to Instagram to announce her appearance during the ABC coverage of the 2019 NFL draft to give the details on the new song.

So… [Kelsey Montague] helped me pull off the best surprise clue reveal today in Nashville!! Thank you to everyone who showed up, I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills. Next clue: I’ll be joining the magnificent [Robin Roberts] for a chat tonight on ABC live from Nashville,” she wrote in the caption of a post with the mural.

Fans of the singer took to Twitter to celebrate the official confirmation of the single.

