Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Will Be a Real-Life Fairy Tale as Decoration Details Leak

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored wedding is fueling even more speculation a new details continue to emerge ahead of the expected celebration.

According to TMZ, the couple’s wedding venue is being transformed into a fairy tale setting, with crews constructing a massive castle inside a garden at Madison Square Garden.

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The outlet also reported that workers were seen unloading large scenic pieces labeled “Garden Party 1 (Scenic)” and marked with the initials “GP” outside of the venue.

The reports have only added to the growing excitement surrounding the event, with prediction market Polymarket reflecting widespread confidence that the ceremony will take place in New York City. As of now, bettors are giving in roughly a 96% chance that Swift and Kelce will marry in New York.

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The Associated Press also reported that Swift and Kelce are expected to marry at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the security plans. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the event.

According to the outlet, festivities are expected to begin with a smaller rehearsal dinner on Thursday evening before the main ceremony on Friday.

Speculation surrounding the couple’s wedding has intensified in recent weeks following multiple reports that the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end planned to wed over the Fourth of July holiday weekend at one of NYC’s most recognizable venues.

Beyond the location, fans are also trying to predict the exact day the couple will say “I do.” On Polymarket, users are wagering on the exact wedding date, with July 3 emerging as the overwhelming favorite.

Current odds give about a 45% chance the wedding takes place by July 2, while a July 3 ceremony carries roughly a 96% probability. The market climbs to 97% by July 4 and reaches 99% by Aug. 31.

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Swift and Kelce have been together since 2023. They announced their engagement back in August 2025 with an Instagram post.

”Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned the now-iconic post. They couple shared a carousel of images from their engagement, which happened in Kelce’s backyard.

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