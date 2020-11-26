Tour Taylor Swift's $25M Luxurious Beverly Hills Goldwyn-Estate Mansion

With Taylor Swift's new Disney+ concert movie, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions out now, fans are further enamored by the singer-songwriter's musical talents. But while they are eager and excited to learn more behind the music she released this past summer, they're also loving the New York setting, home to her makeshift studio.

Filmed in upstate New York and directed by the 30-year-old, Swift has multiple homes across the U.S., including residences in Nashville, New York City and Rhode Island. But while she is often found on the east coast, closer to family and friends, she also owns a historic 10,982 square-foot residence in Beverly Hills, California, which she purchased in 2015 — previously owned by movie mogul Samuel L. Goldwyn.

Top Ten Real Estate Deals shares that home housed two generations of the Goldwyn family before Swift's acquisition, and after the singer was granted landmark status in 2017, she has been steadily renovating the Georgian Revival mansion, which includes seven bedrooms, 10 baths, a screening room, card room, gym and more. Scroll through to take a look inside Swift's airy California home.