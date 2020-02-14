Taryn Manning Clarifies Her Concerns About Britney Spears Amid Backlash

This week, Taryn Manning shared a now-deleted Instagram post in which she wrote that she was “worried” about her former co-star Britney Spears, and the actress has since clarified her comments after she received backlash from people criticizing her for using social media to reach out to Spears.

“Response to media: First off, my apologies to Britney,” Manning wrote next to a photo of herself with Spears and Zoe Saldana from the set of 2002’s Crossroads. “I had no media agenda. Never was I seeking attention, nor press via Britney. The reason why I posted was because many fans of her contact me daily BEGGING me to do something. I used to not respond. Then, I started to ask for proof of these allegations they presented. Finally, I posted because it was eating away at me for months. What if there is something wrong? I wanted my post to be about the forgotten ones, hence the sentiment.”

“I did not expect the amount of hate in my inbox though, and I don’t need it in my life, people can be cruel,” she continued. “I like Britney, we had a blast at that time, and I want her happy like any decent human would want for another. The Christian in me sees the Christian in her. You are so very loved.”

Manning, Spears and Saldana starred in Crossroads as three childhood best friends who set out on a cross-country road trip. For some now, Spears has been at the center of a movement a faction of her fans have dubbed #FreeBritney, which purports that the pop star is being controlled by a number of people around her and has no say in many areas of her life. Spears has been under a conservatorship for the past 12 years. It was run by her father, Jamie Spears, alongside attorney Andrew Wallet, though Wallet stepped down early last year and Jamie temporarily stepped down in September.

In her original post, Manning wrote that she wasn’t sharing her post for “likes” but was “worried” about Spears.

“Not trying to get likes I could care less. I am worried about my friend and co-star. Too many times we let one go a-stray and never bother to poke our heads around. ‘Not my chair, not my problem,’” she began. “Hey, least we aren’t walking into a gas chamber out of left field today #love @britneyspears for all of you who hit me daily to do something. I hear you now! We care. Voice away angels this is your playground can’t phase us anymore. she is my focus. loving you.”

