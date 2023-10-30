Tarek El Moussa Reveals Major Injury

Tarek El Moussa recently revealed that he suffered a major injury. In a post on Instagram from late September, the TLC star revealed that he broke his arm, following a "peak" workout. While El Moussa did not reveal exactly how he injured himself, he did assure fans that the situation "can't stop me."

"I woke up Monday morning feeling SO motivated and at the peak of my fitness game... and then 10 hours later life humbled my a** real quick," El Moussa wrote. "But a broken arm can't stop me! We're here in NY for #ZetaLive23 and having a blast! Hope you guys are enjoying the incredible lineup of speakers as much as we are, and keep tuning in throughout the day for more." In a more recent post, as seen below, El Moussa was spotted wearing a sling on his right arm, while attending an event with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

The unfortunate injury comes months after El Moussa revealed a major muscle transformation that he went through after some life changes. In honor of a July "Transformation Thursday," El Moussa shared a photo of him flexing his bicep, as well as an old photo "from 2 years ago" where it looked noticeably different. "Yes this was a photo taken by the paparazzi," he quipped.

He then explained that "the reason I'm sharing it is because it shows me coming out of a yoga class with my wife and is PROOF that sometimes you think you're doing the right thing but what you actually need is redirection in order to see growth. In that photo I was doing some hot yoga, wasn't really on any kind of schedule, wasn't tracking my protein intake, and didn't really have any guidance. NOW I'm up early every AM to workout, I have a solid routine (thanks to Sean Torbati), I'm taking the right supplements, I'm eating the right food & Hot yoga 1-2 times a week which is so good for my mental & physical state."

El Moussa then offered, "It all comes down to motivation and perseverance... How bad do you want to feel good?? Once I realized how BADLY I wanted to feel good and be healthy- for myself, my wife, my kids, and my longevity- was the second I put my head down and got to work!! What about you?? Who's with me??!"