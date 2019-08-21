Tana Mongeau’s Ex Bella Thorne Slams Jake Paul After He’s Spotted out With His Ex-Girlfriend

Though Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau are no longer together, Thorne is clearly still protective of her ex-girlfriend, demonstrating that tendency on Twitter this week. Over the weekend, Mongeau’s “husband,” Jake Paul, was seen having lunch with his ex-girlfriend and fellow YouTuber Erika Costell, which Thorne clearly didn’t take too kindly to.

Replying to a fan who wrote that Paul was “over” his relationship with Mongeau, Thorne tweeted that being seen with Costell was “not a good look” for Paul.

Along with Thorne, Mongeau also reacted to Paul and Costell’s meeting, using her Instagram Story to share a video of her parodying Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” and inserting her own lyrics.

While her family is going thru some shit… not a good look jake 🤕 https://t.co/NcccQ1yChm — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 19, 2019

“Thought I’d end up with Bella / But it wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Hunter / Now I listen and laugh / Even actually got married / And for Jake I’m so thankful / Except when he goes out to lunch with his ex / And I find out on Twitter,” Mongeau sang while laughing.

Update From Tana’s Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/oFtOLY0TgF — Hailey Levy (@HaileyLevy14) August 19, 2019

Paul and Costell dated and even appeared to have gotten married before announcing their breakup in November 2018, though Paul admitted to the New York Times in 2017 that they were faking their relationship for publicity.

“We’re not even actually dating,” he said. “It’s like the WWE. People know that’s fake, and it’s one of the biggest things of entertainment.”

The same criticism was lodged at Paul and Mongeau when they announced they were dating in April, with the two supposedly getting engaged and married in quick succession. Though they held a wedding in Las Vegas on July 28, they never actually filed for a marriage license and Mongeau confirmed in a YouTube video that they are not legally married.

“To everybody that’s calling it fake because we rushed into it or because I don’t do things traditionally, because I wanted to not do it legally — any wedding I have, if I have three more f—ing weddings,” she said. “I really wouldn’t want to do it on paper because I think that legally binding yourself to someone takes away the love. Like, it’s unnecessary.”

The family “s—” Thorne alluded to in her tweet may be the same situation that Mongeau mentioned after her wedding to Paul in July.

“Last night was an unconventional crazy girl’s dream wedding,” she tweeted. “I love jake so f—ing much and there’s no one else on earth i could’ve done that with. truly slow dancing while they’re screaming. We’re both still recovering hard- Jake’s headed to Europe and i have to deal with a family emergency…. i’m gonna meet him there the second i can.”

