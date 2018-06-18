Tamra Judge Deletes Nude Selfies She Posted on Vacation

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has deleted the nude photos that she posted on Instagram this weekend.

The 50-year-old reality star wore nothing but a fedora in the photos posted on Saturday. They showed her figure in the mirror from head to toe, with the sunlight glinting behind her and making her little more than a silhouette. Judge is a fitness enthusiast, and wrote that she made the post in part to show off her hard-earned physique.

“When the lighting is on point & your proud of your hard work,” Judge wrote in the caption. “Let the s— talking begin.” She added hashtags including “one life,” “strong is the skinny,” “booty strong” and “cut fitness strong.”

The posts were at least partially intended to promote her hugely successful gym, CUT Fitness. She co-founded the California-based fitness center with her husband, Eddie Judge.

While Judge seemed proud of her figure in the photos, she deleted them not long after. The pictures were taken in Cabo San Lucas, where she spent the weekend with her husband, family and friends celebrating a number of happy occasions. Friday was the Judges’ five year wedding anniversary, as Judge wrote in another Instagram post.

“Five years today,” she gushed with a heart emoji. She attached the message to a photo from her wedding. “I love you @eddiejudge with all my heart. Thank you for loving me #tamrasocwedding.”

At the same time, Judge’s son from a previous relationship, Spencer, turned 18. It’s unclear if he was with her in the resort at the time, though she did post an Instagram tribute to him too.

“Happy 18th birthday spencer. Tomorrow we celebrate in Cabo!” she wrote.

To top it all off, the Judges were celebrating Eddie’s fifth successful heart surgery in the last six months. According to a report by PEOPLE, Eddie has gone through numerous procedures to try and deal with atrial fibrillation, which is essentially an irregular heartbeat with heart palpitations.

Eddie’s last surgery was on Monday, June 11, and he was relaxing in Cabo as a reward to himself.

“Eddie is recovering in Cabo,” Judge wrote on her Instagram Story. “Taking lots of naps and keeping positive.”

Judge deleted her racy photos quietly over the weekend, and did not address them again. The former bikini fitness competitor is expected to appear in the upcoming season 13 of Real Housewifes of Orange County, which was officially announced in April. She has been in the main cast of the show since season 3.