‘Pretty Little Liars’ Actress Tammin Sursok Reveals Painful Family Loss

Tammin Sursok of Pretty Little Liars got pretty personal with Instagram followers yesterday, revealing that she’s experienced a painful loss in her family.

“Last week was the first time I’ve experienced loss,” the 34-year-old actress wrote. “That’s as much as I’m going to say right now but I do want to write about what we have been through at some point to help anyone who is also going through it. The holiday season is beautiful but sometimes you hurt and it’s messy and confusing and irritating. You become angry and you don’t know at who to be angry. You realize that your anger just stems from pain.”

Sursok didn’t offer any further details on the nature of the loss she’s going through, though she posted a selfie later in the day with her daughter, Phoenix.

She announced that they’d be travelling for about five weeks.

The actress wrapped up Pretty Little Liars after seven seasons this year. She currently has an independent film in post-production called Whaling, which she co-wrote in addition to starring in.