Tamera Mowry Responds to Critic of How She’s Mourning Niece Killed in Thousand Oaks Shooting: ‘Don’t Ever Judge’

TV host Tamera Mowry-Housley responded to a critic of her response ot the death of her niece, Alaina Housley, who was a victim of last week’s mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.

On Monday, Mowry-Housley noticed an Instagram troll criticizing her response in the comments of a photo on another page. “Stop cooning [Mowry-Housley] and speak on the real issues,” the critic wrote. “Stop soft stepping and beating around the bush or her death is in vain!!!”

“You are apart of the problem,” Mowry wrote in response. “This is the prime example I spoke about in my interview. If you have love in your heart. You don’t talk this way. You obviously missed the message. And don’t you ever judge the death of my niece.”

Housley, whose uncle Adam Housley is Mowry-Hosley’s husband, was among the 12 victims at the Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday night. Hours after the shooting, Mowry-Housley noticed that the 18-year-old’s roommate was tweeting about not hearing from Housley.

Early Thursday, Mowry-Housley and her husband confirmed Housley’s death in a statement.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the couple said. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Later, Mowry-Housley shared a gallery of photos of her niece, alongside a caption full of memories.

“I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel,” the former Sister, Sister actress wrote in part. “My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy.”

Mowry-Housley’s sister, Tia Mowry, also shared a photo of Housley on Instagram, writing, “Our sweet Alaina. We are broken. Our hearts are broken. We love you.”

On Monday, Housley’s body was taken back to Napa, California, her father, Arik Housley, told CBS This Morning.

“We’re going to bury her in four days. I should not have to do that,” Arik said.

We miss you already //t.co/K1EnzteJWA — Arik Housley (@arikjih) November 9, 2018

“Alaina was beautiful,” Mowry-Housley told CBS This Morning. “And she was my friend. Yes, there needs to be a change, but all the noise … nothing’s been done.”

The Borderline shooting left 12 people dead, including Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was hailed as a hero for his actions. Another victim, Telemachus Orfanos, was a survivor of the October 2017 Las Vegas shooting.

The shooter was identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, who was found dead in the bar. Authorities have still not determined the motive for the shooting.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tamera Mowry-Housley