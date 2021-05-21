Tamar Braxton Mends Relationship With Former 'The Real' Co-Host and Beloved Sitcom Star

✖

Former The Real co-hosts Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry held a small reunion and make-up session in Adrienne Bailon's comment section. Both women are no longer on the daytime Talk show. Tamar left the show in 2016, causing some public controversy. Mowry walked away from the series in 2020. Adrienne Bailon, who remains a host on the show, posted a touching video of her meet-up with Mowry on Instagram. "You've got a friend ... forever. my #wcw @tameramowrytwo. Going from seeing you every day to not seeing you for a whole year. wow... I missed your face! Love you amiga," she captioned the post.

Braxton jumped in the comments sharing a broken-heart and teary-eyed emoji. "Hi Tay Tay!!!! I miss youuuuu," Mowry responded. The two have come a long way since Braxton's exit several years ago.

"The Real and Tamar Braxton have mutually decided that Tamar will not be continuing with the show for its upcoming third season," a rep said at the time, per E! News. "She will be leaving in order to concentrate on her solo career. Everyone associated with The Real appreciates Tamar's efforts and the contributions she has made to the show's success, and we wish her all the best for the future."

At the time of her firing, it was believed that her fellow panelists had something to do with her being let go. Braxton implied on social media that she was betrayed by someone in the situation. "I love u all but I have been stabbed in the back by someone I stupidly trusted (not my man or my sisters)," the singer captioned her now-deleted Instagram post. "I am not about to be tried and tested to snitch. But know that every one who smiles in your face is NOT your friend and is NOT cheering for you and will LIE and try and tear u down to TRY and dim your light." Following the incident, comedian Loni Love addressed the message in a 2016 video post on Facebook. "I got a group text from Tamar," she said. "She says I think, 'I heard I'm being fired.'" Loni shared that Tamera answered immediately, and then called Tamar after seeing it but her call went unanswered. "I ended up texting her asking what was going on," she said.

The incident was addressed again in 2019 after the Love & War singer made an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show, where she again alleged that there was some foul play. The Real hosts discussed the accusation on the next episode. "The fact is we had no idea," Tamera said. "There was no ill intention. There was no meeting. There was none of that. And I can say that to that one up there," she continued, referring to God. "So, if anybody else believes anything else, that's on you. And I'm sorry, you know."