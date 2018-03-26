Tallulah Willis Strips off Her Clothes to Sunbathe in New Instagram Post

Tallulah Willis ditched her array of flirty swimsuits for a sunbathing day sans clothes.

The 24-year-old stripped for her Instagram followers on Sunday, posting a photo of herself covering her modesty with an arm and leg. She relaxed on a sofa in front of a floral garden for the photo alongside a puppy.

Willis’ revealing shot showed off her trim, toned figure and her tattooed skin, but she kept her face protected from the rays and heat with a beige A Knight’s Tale cap and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

She let to the photo speak for itself, sharing the image without a caption.

Fans flooded the photo with messages of praise, celebrating Willis’ choice to pose nude in the candid shot.

“This is fine art,” one follower wrote. Another added, “Nudity is natural. Nudity is beautiful. Nudity is art.”

Others playfully focused on other aspects of the photo, pretending not to notice her naked body in the forefront of the post.

“Your puppy is so adorable,” one teasing fan wrote. Others gushed about her choice of cap, which pays homage to the 2001 film A Knight’s Tale starring Heath Ledger.

And some followers commented that Willis favored her mother, Demi Moore, in the photo, writing, “You look just like your mom in this pic.”

While the actress seems to have “gotten over her shyness” with her recent nude or bikini posts, she previously opened up about her private struggles with bullying, which led to her to severe addictions.

“I had people when I was 13 telling me how ugly I was, and how could two beautiful actors create such hideous troll children?” she told Katie Couric in 2014 after her stint in rehab.

“So many people are telling me, ‘You inspired me,’” she said. “I guess I didn’t understand that this is such a communal fault line, that is running through every individual on this planet that whether it’s hidden or not hidden, that we all feel this certain sense of insecurity.”

Last July, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Moore shared an honest message about how far she has come in her road to recovery from an eating disorder.

“3 years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul. However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

“I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough. Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute,” Willis continued.

“I was hoisted from my hole, (one so deep I was certain we were nearing the Earths magma core) on the backs of powerful human beings that I will forever be indebted too, and on that day my life was gifted back to me,” she added. “I love the girl in this picture, I cry for her and I mourn her lost years.”

“She is inside of me always and I must never let her slip too far. I don’t push any agenda, I can only speak for my path and staying sober has been far and beyond the most important thing I’ve done in my wee 23 years,” Willis concluded.

Tallulah is the youngest of three daughters by Bruce Willis and Moore. They also share Rumer Willis, 29, and Scout Willis, 26.