Tallulah Willis ‘Reflecting’ on Her ‘Sinead’ Shaved Head Photo

Tallulah Willis recently took to Instagram to share a photo “reflecting” on her shaved head “Sinéad” phase.

In the photo, the now 24-year-old Willis is posed in an all white ensemble, and sporting a Sinéad O’Connor t-shirt while holding onto a skateboard.

A number of her followers have commented on the photo, with one joking, “How’d you get a screen shot of my custom Tony Hawk character?”

“Loved the shaved head,” complimented another fan. “Hope it comes back again in the future as you look great bald.”

Willis, the daughter of iconic actors Bruce Willis and Demo Moore, nearly one year ago took to Instagram to share about her recovery process from substance and mental health issues.

“[Three] years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul,” Willis began the post. “However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears.”

“I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough,” she continued. “Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute.”

“I was hoisted from my hole, (one so deep I was certain we were nearing the Earths magma core) on the backs of powerful human beings that I will forever be indebted too, and on that day my life was gifted back to me,” Willis added. “I love the girl in this picture, I cry for her and I mourn her lost years.”

“She is inside of me always and I must never let her slip too far,” her message concluded. “I don’t push any agenda, I can only speak for my path and staying sober has been far and beyond the most important thing I’ve done in my wee 23 years.”

While her father has two younger daughters, Willis is the youngest of Moore’s children. She does not appear to have caught the acting bug in the same way her sisters Rumer Willis and Scout Willis have, but she has appeared a few of her parents’ movies.

When she was an infant, Moore brought Willis into the 1995 film The Scarlet Letter. She went on to have a bit part in the film 2001 film Bandits, which starred her father Bruce, as well as Cate Blanchett and Billy Bob Thornton.

Her final film credit, to date, is The Whole Ten Yards, a film in which she once again appeared alongside her father.