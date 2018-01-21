Tallulah Willis Wears Only Heels in Risque Photo Shoot

Tallulah Willis, the 23-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, posted another risqué photo to social media, with an image that shows her in a crouched position, wearing only high heels.

“Image of a powerful self-possessed witch,” Tallulah wrote in the caption, adding a smiley face emoji. She also tagged photographer Tyler Shields.

Since sharing that photo, Tallulah has posted less-revealing photos. On Tuesday, she posted a photo of herself at a bookstore with a copy of Disarming The Narcissist in her arms. On Wednesday, she posted a photo with sister Scout Willis, fashion designer Brit Elkin and actress Emma Roberts at a Stella McCartney show. On Thursday, she posted a photo of herself lounging around with her dogs.

The photo taken by Shields was just one of the many revealing photos Tallulah has posted recently. On Dec. 23, she posted a bikini photo, which was “dedicated to everyone who called me ugly at 13.”

In July, Tallulah posted a personal message for her followers, opening up about her struggles with alcoholism and body image. Back in 2014, she went to rehab after her famous parents reportedly gave her an ultimatum.

“3 years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul,” Tallulah wrote on July 7. “However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears. I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough. Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute. I was hoisted from my hole, (one so deep I was certain we were nearing the Earths magma core) on the backs of powerful human beings that I will forever be indebted too, and on that day my life was gifted back to me. I love the girl in this picture, I cry for her and I mourn her lost years. She is inside of me always and I must never let her slip too far.”

She called staying sober the “most important thing I’ve done in my wee 23 years.”

Her older sister, 29-year-old Rumer, also struggled with alcoholism. The former Dancing With The Stars winner shared on Instagram in July that she celebrated six months of sobriety.

