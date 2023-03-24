Talk Show Host Left Unable to Walk After Gym Injury

Loose Women host Kaye Adams is opening up about a recent fitness class injury. The 60-year-old revealed on a recent episode of her Kaye Adams: How to be 60 podcast that she was left unable to walk after her leg suddenly "stopped working" while walking through London.

According to Adams, she was "in the middle of London... walking from Goodge Street to Bank" when her leg "literally stopped working... My leg just gave up on me." Adams said "it was so embarrassing, sharing the she "couldn't get up the stairs at the tube station. You know when you put one leg up first and then you drag the other up, you look like Frankenstein's Monster. I just couldn't understand what was happening to me. Usually at a tube station I flamboyantly skip up and down the stairs – 'look at me, I'm 60 and I'm skipping!'"

Adams said the incident was the result of an injury she suffered during a workout. Adams explained that she had taken part in a class at London's high-intensity F45 workout gym. Designed to improve strength and endurance, the high intensity F45 workout consists of 45-minute classes of hit intensity interval circuit training, classes Adams said she now realizes she si "too old" for.

"I'm too old for them. It's heavy duty circuit training, weights, burpees, all that sort of stuff. I'm twice the age of everybody else in the class and I'm really starting to feel it and now I'm going to have to go back and underneath my Lycra leggings I'm going to have an elastic bandage – it's just going to look f-ing tragic," Adams said. "It's sore. And the worst thing is that it was all puffy and there's nothing more ageing than a puffy knee. An elastic bandage on your knee and you're old."

Adams' love of fitness is no secret. In fact, the beloved presenter recently tried her hand at ballroom dancing when she appeared on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, a series that is similar to Dancing with the Stars and pairs celebrities with professional dancers. Adams, however, was the first contestant to leave the ballroom, and while her time on the show was short-lived, she had plenty of hilarious stories to share when she returned to Loose Women. When she rejoined her co-hosts on the lunchtime chat show, she left them in fits of laughter when she revealed she wore her TENA Lady underwear liners on the dance competition, as she was thrown into the air during her performance. She added, per the Daily Mail, "I now know that I could learn to dance, but the pressure was too much for me there, so now I've got to stop making jokes about myself." Adams first joined Loose Women in 1999 and until 2006 before returning to the talk show in 2013.