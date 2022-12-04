T.J. Holmes Accused of Having Previous 'Good Morning America' Affair in New Report

More information is coming out about T.J. Holmes' alleged extramarital affairs. Amid his romance with Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach being leaked by Daily Mail, staffers say he's a known philanderer. Holmes and Robach are both legally married to their respective spouses. He is married to attorney Marilee Feibig, and Robach to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue. Both have been married since 2010. Robach and Holmes' sources allege they were separated before entering into a relationship together. But many are claiming BS, saying there's been rumors of them having an affair since 2017. Now, a source claims Holmes dated another GMA staffer long before Robach.

Multiple sources tell Page Six that Holmes had a three-year affair with married producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. The cheating duo even reportedly confided in Robach about their infidelity. "Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages," an insider claimed.

Another source disputes that Robach was aware of the affair between Singh and Holmes. "She didn't know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end," the source says. Their affair started long distance, with Holmes in New York and Singh working as a producer for the show from LA. Holmes was a correspondent at the time, and would meet up during his travels. Singh left the show in 2018 and moved to NYC, where things are said to have really heated up between them. "She fell in love with him. He had a key to her apartment," an insider told the media outlet.

Holmes managed to salvage his marriage with Fiebig. She reportedly learned of the affair in 2019 after discovering emails between them. A 2020 Facebook tribute he posted to his now-estranged wife praises her for staying with him despite him giving her every opportunity to leave him.