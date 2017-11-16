Sylvester Stallone Denies Accusations He Sexually Assaulted 16-Year-Old

Sylvester Stallone is denying the allegation that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl while making a movie in Las Vegas in 1986.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone,” Stallone spokeswoman Michelle Bega told TMZ. “At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

Earlier Thursday, The Daily Mail obtained a police report. In it, Stallone is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1986 while filming Over The Top in Las Vegas. The girl claimed she was “intimidated” into having sex with the Rocky star and his bodyguard, Michael “Mike” De Luca.

The girl claimed she first had sex with Stallone, who was 40 at the time, at the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel. He allegedly encouraged his bodyguard to join them, and felt she had “no choice.”

The police report claims De Luca forced the teen to have oral sex before he penetrated her. Stallone also made her give him oral sex, according to the report.

After the incident, Stallone threatened her and said she couldn’t tell anyone about the incident, the unidentified girl claimed. They threatened to hurt her if she did and laughed.

According to the police report, she didn’t pursue charges because she was “humiliated and ashamed” and “scared.”

The teen was staying at the hotel with her family and friends at the time Stallone was filming a movie. She met Stallone’s co-star, David Mendenhall, at the arcade and he invited her to meet Stallone.

They met several times over the course of production at the hotel, and she got Stallone’s autograph. According to the police report, she asked him how old she was, and was surprised to learn she was 16.

On the day after getting Stallone’s autograph, the teen went back to the set and tried to get another photo with Stallone so she could send it to a girlfriend. She allegedly met De Luca at that point, who gave her keys to a hotel room on the 27th floor. She claims De Luca also asked her what she’d do if Stallone flirted with her.

According to the police report, the girl went up to the room that night to find Stallone and De Luca.

“She indicated that if the sexual encounter had only been with Stallone, she would not pursue this matter, but due to the fact that Mike, the bodyguard became involved in the sexual incident, she didn’t know what she wanted to do,” the police report reads.

She told police that she became “very uncomfortable” when De Luca became involved. “She states there was no actual physical force, but she did feel intimidated.”

John Samolovitch, a retired Las Vegas metro police department detective sergeant, told The Daily Mail that the document they obtained was a “true copy of the original report.”