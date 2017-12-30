Sylvester Stallone Breaks His Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations

Sylvester Stallone says the rape allegations he’s facing “never ever happened.”

“That never ever happened,” Stallone told Radar Online in his first public comments on the accusation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s one thing to go after me, but they really attack the innocent — the people that are going along with their lives, their reputations are sullied by this,” he said, referring to his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and his three daughters.

“They are carrying the burden of a lie for the rest of their lives. Cruel is cruel. You don’t have to make things up,” Stallone said.

The woman claimed in a police report that Stallone assaulted her in 1990 at his office. She did not file the police report until mid-November. The Santa Monica Police Department said it is investigating that case. Stallone’s attorney, Marty Singer, said on Dec. 20 that he is preparing to file charges against the woman.

Stallone previously admitted to meeting the woman in Israel in 1987, but said there was no sexual assault. He denied meeting her in 1990.

“She is desperate for attention,” a source told Radar Online. “She has been saying for years that she was going to write a book. She even said that she was going to say Robert De Niro attacked her.”

The Daily Mail obtained a copy of a police report in which Stallone was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Las Vegas in 1986. The girl claimed she had sex with Stallone, who was 40 at the time, and was forced to have oral sex with Stallone’s bodyguard, Michael “Mike” De Luca.

Stallone spokeswoman Michelle Bega called those allegations “ridiculous” and “categorically false” in a statement on Nov. 16.

No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone,” Bega told TMZ. “At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

Stallone has also had the support of his ex-wife, Brigitte Nielson, who told TMZ the story was false because she was with him in Las Vegas in 1986.

Stallone has been accused of sexual abuse before, and has denied the allegations. His late sister, Toni-Ann Filiti, also accused him of sexual assault. Filiti, who died of lung cancer in August 2012, was, in turn, accused of trying to blackmail her brother.

But in 2013, the New York Post obtained documents that confirm Stallone reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with Filiti in 1987.