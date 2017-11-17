Sylvester Stallone Has History of Denying Sexual Assault Claims

Sylvester Stallone is the latest Hollywood heavyweight to be accused of sexual assault, but a look back reveals that Stallone is no rookie at fielding — and attempting to discredit — such allegations.

In police documents obtained by the Daily Mail published on Thursday, an unnamed teen girl claimed she was “intimidated” into having a threesome with Stallone and his former bodyguard Mike De Luca in Las Vegas in July 1986.

Stallone was in the city filming the movie Over the Top when he met the young woman. The then 16-year-old claimed she had consensual sex with the then 40-year-old, but she became “very uncomfortable” when he encouraged De Luca to join them.

She alleges that De Luca made her to perform oral sex on him, then he had intercourse with her while she was forced to give Stallone oral sex, according to the police report, which was confirmed to be a valid copy of the original report by a retired Las Vegas police sergeant.

After some encouragement from a friend, the teen told police of the incident but didn’t pursue charges because she was “humiliated and ashamed” as well as “scared.”

She said Stallone threatened her after the encounter and said that because he and De Luca were both married, they would “beat her head in” if she told anyone what happened.

Since the 31-year-old police report has gone public, Stallone’s team has come forward to deny the allegations made against him by the teen.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone,” Stallone spokeswoman Michelle Bega told TMZ. “At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

But a closer look reveals that details of this case were actually made public last year, when Baltimore Post-Examiner reporter Doug Poppa obtained the police records. They are the same records the Daily Mail published Thursday

According to Poppa’s research, Stallone and De Luca were never interviewed by police about the alleged incident, but Stallone’s attorney was contacted for comment when the Examiner ran the 2016 story.

Stallone’s denial of this sexual assault allegation holds some parallels to the two other instances in which the Rocky star has been accused of misconduct by women.

In 2001, an exotic dancer named Margie Carr filed a lawsuit against the actor, alleging he “forcibly pinned” her against the wall and ripped off her clothes at a Santa Monica fitness studio. She claims he pushed her onto a sofa and “attempted to forcibly have sexual intercourse” with her.

Stallone’s lawyer Marty Singer responded to the suit by calling the charges “purely fictional and totally without merit.”

“She wanted to marry my client and wanted him to leave his wife,” Singer said. When he didn’t, he claimed Carr sold her false story to the Globe tabloid before she filed a lawsuit.

Stallone was also accused by his late half-sister Toni-Ann Filiti of years of sexual abuse. But the relative’s allegations were met with counter claims that she was a drug addict looking to extort her famous brother, blackmailing him with false allegations.

Filiti died of lung cancer in August 2012 at age 48, but in January 2013, Page Six obtained documents showing that the actor reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with her in 1987.

Jacqueline Stallone, mother to both Sylvester and Filiti, told Page Six her daughter was addicted to prescription painkillers and was looking to score her son’s cash.

“This was nothing more than a shakedown,” Jacqueline said. “Toni-Ann was on 65 Oxycontin pills a day, and she threatened Sylvester. A drug addict will do anything.”

Though his mother claims Stallone tried to help his sister, he “caved” when his lawyers advised him to “shut her up.” His career was taking off, she said, and they didn’t want anything to tarnish his reputation.

The settlement included a $2 million payoff, plus $16,666.66 per month through her lifetime and a $50,000 annual trust for psychiatric and medical expenses.

Despite the settlement, allegations of sexual abuse on Filiti’s behalf made their way to the public, and Stallone’s team continued to push the theory that their client was being blackmailed.

“Unfortunately, celebrities, politicians and athletes frequently find themselves the targets of blackmail efforts by family members and associates who fabricate claims in order to extort payments from them,” his representatives said.

The publication of Stallone’s 1986 sexual assault report comes on the heels of fellow industry leaders being accused of similar crimes. Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Jeremy Piven and Louis C.K. are among the Hollywood elite being slammed with accusations from victims in a variety of fields.