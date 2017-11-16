Sylvester Stallone Accused of Forcing Teen Into Threesome

Sylvester Stallone has been accused of sexual assault by a 16-year-old girl while he was filming a movie in Las Vegas in the late 1980s, the Daily Mail reports.

The unnamed teen told Las Vegas police that she had been “intimidated” into having sex with Stallone and his bodyguard Michael “Mike” De Luca at the former Las Vegas Hilton hotel in July 1986.

The 16-year-old claimed she had sex with Stallone and he encouraged De Luca to join them. At that point she reportedly became “very uncomfortable” with the encounter but felt she had “no choice.”

De Luca then forced the teenage girl to perform oral sex on him before having sex with her, while Stallone forced her to give him oral sex, according to the police report, which was confirmed to be a true copy of the original report by a retired Vegas police sergeant.

The teen claimed that Stallone laughed and threatened her after the incident and said that because he and De Luca were both married, “they would have to beat her head in” if she told anyone what happened.

The teen said she didn’t pursue charges against either man because she was “humiliated and ashamed” as well as “scared,” according to the police report.

At the time of the alleged assault, Stallone, now 71, was 40 years old. Bodyguard De Luca, who was shot and killed by California police during a traffic stop in 2013, was 27 years old at the time.

Police were alerted to the incident when a friend of the victim told a hotel employee that she needed help on the matter. Police tracked down the alleged victim who relayed the details of the assault.

She said she was staying with family at the Vegas Hilton hotel for ten days in July (1980) during the time that Stallone was filming on location for his upcoming movie Over the Top.

She said she met actor David Mendenhall, who was playing Stallone’s son in the film, at the hotel’s arcade and he introduced her and her cousin to Stallone.

According to the police report, Stallone asked the girl how old she was and after learning she was 16 years old, he asked her “how she got such a build.”

One of the teen’s friends had received a kiss on the cheek from Stallone during the conversation, so the teen said she also asked for a peck on the cheek from Stallone. According to the police report, “he replied that he would give her a kiss at a later date, that she would not forget.”

Later, De Luca allegedly asked the victim how she would respond if Stallone made a pass at her, to which she responded she “would probably make a pass back at him.”

She met De Luca and Stallone later in Stallone’s hotel room, where she and Stallone went into the bedroom and had sex while De Luca stayed in the bathroom. According to the report, Stallone asked the teen if she had ever had sex with two men at the same time.

When she said no, he allegedly went into the bathroom and brought De Luca into the bedroom, where De Luca forced her to have oral sex with him before eventually forcing her to have intercourse with him. Then, Stallone allegedly forced her to give him oral sex.

She told police that “if the sexual encounter had only been with Stallone, she would not pursue this matter, but due to the fact that [De Luca] became involved in the sexual incident, she didn’t know what she wanted to do.” Police say that when De Luca got involved “she became very uncomfortable with the situation” and didn’t want “any type of sexual contact” with the bodyguard, “but felt she had no choice in the matter.”

She later signed a no prosecution form and the matter was dropped.

Stallone is the latest of Hollywood heavyweights to be accused of sexual assault or harassment in the wake of damaging claims made against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Brett Ratner, among several others.