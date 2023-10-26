Suzanne Somers' Large Fortune Reportedly Going to Her Only Son

Following Suzanne Somers' death, it has been reported that much of the large fortune she left behind will likely be going to her only son, Bruce Somers Jr. Speaking to In Touch, a source close to the situation explained, "Suzanne might have been famous for playing a clueless blonde on TV, but she was far from it in real life. She was a savvy businesswoman who made millions over the years and amassed a $100 million fortune."

"Her ThighMaster sales alone raked in close to $300 million – and she wrote 27 books, some bestsellers," the source added. "Now all eyes are on her will and how her money will be divided." Offering a take on how Somers' estate may be divided, the source said, "It's believed that Suzanne's husband and only son, Bruce [Somers, 57], will get the bulk of her fortune." However, In Touch pointed out that Sommers also has stepchildren, two siblings, two granddaughters, and four step-grandchildren. "She adored them all, and they're most likely in the will," the source offered.

While the source acknowledged "of course, when someone this wealthy dies and there's a will, things always get complicated," they ultimately stated that they feel it's unlikely there will be division over Sommers' will. "Suzanne was so loving. She embraced her entire family," the source said. "It's highly unlikely anyone will contest the will."

Somers passed away on Sunday, Oct. 15, after revealing earlier this year that she was once again fighting breast cancer. Reflecting on her final weeks, Somer's husband Alan Hamel previously told the Today show that the family was aware Somers' body was significantly weakened by her illness. "She was doing OK. Not great, but she was doing OK," he said. "And we had conversations. We faced reality like who knows what's going to happen down the road."

Hamel also revealed that he and Somers had conversations about how important it was to her that the "clean, organic products" she promoted continue to be part of her legacy. "I said, 'Let's not talk about after you're gone,'" Hamel recalled. "She said, 'Well, the reality is I've been fighting this thing for a long time and who knows what's going to happen down the road.' She said, 'Let's just make sure that SuzanneSomers.com is still developing incredible products for the marketplace.'"