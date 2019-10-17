Suzanne Somers Celebrates Turning 73 in Her ‘Birthday Suit’

Actress Suzanne Somers celebrated her 73rd birthday on Wednesday by sporting the most appropriate outfit — a birthday suit. The Three’s Company star posted a photo to her Instagram of her sitting naked in a field. She captioned it with, “Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!”

View this post on Instagram Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!! A post shared by Suzanne Somers (@suzannesomers) on Oct 16, 2019 at 10:07am PDT

Most fans seemed to love it, with many sharing a variety of comments to her Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday! This is awesome!” one wrote.

“You look awesome. Age is just a number,” another said.

“Always Beautiful!! Looking Amazing Suzanne!! Happy Birthday,” Canadian TV host Jennifer Valentyne commented, while another gushed: “God grant me Health to look like that at that age.”

But of course, there were the people who didn’t appreciate the photo.

One person simply asked, “Why?” but was quickly shot down by other followers.

“I’m 59, and I can tell you she looks better than the majority of women 20+ years younger,” one user said, coming to Somers’ defense. “She’s not my cup of tea, but she’s way past being a grown ass woman, and she should be able to make her own decisions about her body and what she can do with it.”

Somers has always been open about her sexuality. In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, she talked about what keeps her relationship with husband Alan Hamel going strong. “We have sex every day, sometimes more,” she said at the time. “I love it. Every couple is different. This is just what works for us. Alan has the blood pressure of an athlete, and he claims that sex is his daily cardio workout and says that’s a hell of a lot more fun than a treadmill.”

“I love the way Alan looks at me,” she continued. “I love looking at him. He turns me on, I turn him on. It was like this at the beginning and it remains to this day. I thank God everyday for this incredible love in my life.”

She later came under fire when she told Megyn Kelly during a TV interview that she is sometimes “not awake” during sex with Hamel. She later apologized for the comment.

“While out promoting my book, Two’s Company, I answered ‘yes’ when asked if my husband and I have sex every day, then joked that, ‘I’m not always awake for it.’ I then carried the joke too far. I am deeply sorry,” Somers said.

She continued, “Nonconsensual sex is a serious and far too common issue. I am fortunate to be in a deeply loving relationship with my husband, one built on mutual respect and trust. If the last few months have taught us anything, it’s that way too many women and men have seen the dark side of sex and I need to be more sensitive to this. I am sorry.”