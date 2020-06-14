Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood Movie and TV Actor, Dead at 34

✖

Bollywood is currently mourning the loss of one of its brightest stars. On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular Bollywood actor, died at the age of 34. The publication reported that Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra. While Mumbai police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok confirmed the actor's death, they did say that details surrounding this case were still being investigated.

Rajput originally made his debut in Bollywood in 2013 for director Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, which was based on the book by Chetan Bhagat. The actor, who got his start on television, was last seen in Netflix's Drive, which was released in 2019. Following the news of his sudden passing, many in the Bollywood community and beyond have taken to social media in order to express their condolences. India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, even acknowledged Rajput's passing on Twitter.

"Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon," Modi tweeted. "He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti." Numerous Bollywood stars have also flocked to Twitter in order to express their shock and sadness over Rajput's death.

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter that he was "shocked" to hear that Rajput had passed away. He wrote, "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family."

Homeland actress, Nimrat Kaur also expressed her sadness over Rajput's passing, writing that she was "heartbroken" for those who were closest to him. She wrote, "Absolutely gutted and heartbroken for Sushant and his loved ones and family. Really can’t believe his journey’s ended on this untimely, devastating note. Praying for his soul...gone so soon. Yet another horrendous jolt for our industry. So deeply tragic..." In response to Kaur's post, her followers wrote that they couldn't have agreed more with her statement, as many are heartbroken to hear of the actor's untimely death. One user even wrote, "Gone away too soon. Brilliant human being with full of potential," and ended their statement with "RIP."