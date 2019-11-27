Susan Sarandon Posts Black Eye Photo, Makes Medicare for All Statement

Susan Sarandon posted a selfie of a serious black eye on Monday, calling for Medicare For All. Sarandon has been in the headlines all weekend after suffering a bad fall and suffering a concussion, yet she says that she is still “lucky” because she has the insurance and resources to cover her medical needs. For everyone else, she endorses Medicare For All.

Sarandon shocked fans on Monday with black and blue swelling all around her left eye, and on her left a bit as well. The 73-year-old actress reportedly fell down at home, sustaining a fractured nose, a “banged up knee” and a concussion, including massive swelling in her forehead. Still, she was just glad she was able to see a doctor without stress.

Sarandon punctuated her tweet with the hashtag “Bernie 2020,” leaving no doubt who she aws endorsing for president in the 2020 elections. Her previous post on Friday did the same, as Sarandon was actually on her way to a Bernie Sanders campaign event at the time.

“Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible,” she wrote. “He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it’s time for us to fight for him.”

Sarandon supported Senator Sanders in the 2016 election as well, saying that he was treated unfairly at the time.

“Bernie has ignited this spark and we’re not letting that go, and for anyone that thought this was a cult of personality, you’re wrong,” she said, according to a report by PEOPLE. “When we said it was a movement and not a moment, we meant it.”

Sarandon has not given any indication of what her recovery process will look like, how long it will take or whether there are any lingering risks from her concussion, choosing instead to keep her social media output focused on campaigning. She is not the only celebrity going all out in this regard. Jane Fonda, for example is currently living in Washington, D.C., and spending all her time on protesting climate change.

“I decided I need to do more about climate change. And so I moved to D.C. for four months, trying to heighten the sense of urgency that there needs to be,” she said in her BAFTA Award acceptance speech, which was pre-recorded as Fonda was arrested that day.