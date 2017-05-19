Susan Sarandon Knocks Out The Competition In Low Cut Dress On Cannes Red Carpet

Susan Sarandon took fans by surprise when she flaunted some major cleavage on the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old Oscar winner took the red carpet by storm in a low-cut dress designed by Alberta Ferretti. The designer commented that the “legendary” Surandon looked like “a real diva” in the velvet gown.

“Thank you Michael Angel for putting me in this beautiful @albertaferretti glove,” Surandon said in an Instagram post. “And to the #lorealcannes Glam Dream Team @charlottewillermakeup & @stephanelancien for tying it all together”

She also took to Instagram to share shots of herself leading up to the event.

One shows the Fued: Bette and Joan star playfully biting on a pair of sunglasses while the other is another cleavage-heavy look at the actress while she’s prepping for the event.

Almost Prom Time #lorealcannes #cannesfilmfestival A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on May 17, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

She posed for pictures with numerous stars at the Cannes opening gala and screening of the French film Ismael’s Ghost.

One encounter was with Victoria’s Secret model Bella Hadid, which included an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction for Hadid.

She also posed with Julianne Moore for some of the event’s most stunning photos. Surandon posed in some stylish shades alongside Moore, who was in a gorgeous red gown.

Sarandon most recently appeared in the FX series Feud: Bette and Joan as the legendary actress Bette Davis.

She will appear in the upcoming comedies A Bad Moms Christmas and Going Places, which are both set to be released this year.

