Suri Cruise Reportedly Anxious to See Dad Tom Cruise Again

Suri Cruise is reportedly missing her famous actor dad, Tom Cruise!

According to Radar, Suri — who hasn’t been photographed with Cruise since 2013 — has been trying to contact him through a series of letters, calls and voicemails. The 12-year-old and her father have been in contact through a third party, but a face-to-face reunion has yet to be scheduled.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cruise and Holmes divorced in 2012, with Holmes granted sole custody of the former couple’s daughter. Cruise is allotted 10 days a month to spend with Suri, but opts not to, likely because of Scientology’s strict rules regarding disconnecting with someone in bad standing with the Church — in this case, Holmes.

“Tom couldn’t reach out before because Katie fled the religion,” a source said.

Cruise, for his part, is deeply entrenched in the controversial religion and has often been the center of disturbing Scientology rumors, which most recently have come from former Scientologist-turned-advocate Leah Remini.

The actress alleges that Cruise receives plenty of special treatment as the arguably most famous Scientologist.

“Scientologists are told that Tom Cruise is saving the world single-handedly, so he is considered a deity within Scientology. He is second to David Miscavige — the savior of the free world. Tom is even called ‘Mister Cruise’ by staff members,” Remini told the Daily Beast.

She added that the Church will even remove anti-Scientology material from places they know Cruise will be.

“They’ll go as far as, if he’s going to walk a certain place, they’ll make sure there are no magazines that are anti-Scientology, so he can’t see that,” she said.

The Second Act star adds that while she knows many believe Cruise is an “innocent” victim like so many others in the Church, he’s allegedly aware of all the abuses that allegedly go on inside of it.

“Where Tom is concerned, that is very different. He is very aware of the abuses that go on in Scientology. He’s been part of it,” Remini claimed.

The Church of Scientology has dismissed Remini’s claims in an eyebrow-raising, defensive statement.

“The Church rejects all of Leah Remini’s allegations as false,” the church said in a statement provided to Fox News. “The interview is a PR stunt to promote her fake reality TV show. As long as the entertainment media will print Leah Remini’s lies, her anti-religious bigotry will have a voice. Her brand of hate has dire consequences. Just last week, for example, the FBI released a report showing the alarming increase of hate crimes in the United States, including 1 in 5 traced to religious bigotry. Remini has gone out of her way to manufacture hate and instigate harm toward innocent people.”