'Supernatural' Star Jared Padalecki Speaks out Over Tweets About Jensen Ackles' Spinoff Prequel Talks

Jared Padalecki is speaking out after he reacted to news that his former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles had been in talks for a spinoff of the hit series, which Padalecki knew nothing about. On Thursday evening, it was reported that Ackles and wife Danneel Ackles are working on a spinoff about Ackles and Padalecki's Supernatural characters' parents titled The Winchesters, which prompted Padalecki to react on Twitter. One day later, he appears to have cleared the air with his friend.

"@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good," Padalecki tweeted on Friday afternoon. "The show is early in the process with miles to go. We’ve travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don’t stop us. Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily." The actor's initial tweet on Thursday was a reply to Ackles, who had tweeted a Deadline article sharing the news of the spinoff.

"Dude. Happy for you," Padalecki wrote. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever," Responding to a fan who thought his tweet was a joke, Padalecki added, "No. It’s not. This is the first I’ve heard about it. I’m gutted." Supernatural premiered on The WB in 2005 and eventually transitioned to The CW before ending in 2020. The show starred Padalecki and Ackles as Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively, two brothers who hunted supernatural beings across the country. Deadline reported that Ackles and Danneel, who was a recurring guest star on Supernatural, will executive produce the prequel, which is titled The Winchester and centers on Sam and Dean's parents, John and Mary.

The series will be told from the perspective of Dean, who will narrate the show, and will detail "the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world." The prequel is in development at The CW and has a script commitment and will be written/executive produced by former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson.

"After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?'" Ackles told Deadline. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."