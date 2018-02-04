Gisele Bundchen Reveals Snowed-Filled Minneapolis Photo Ahead of Super Bowl LII

Ahead of Sunday evening’s Super Bowl LII, Gisele Bundchen is spending time staying warm with family, while supporting her quarterback husband Tom Brady ahead of the big game.

The supermodel and actress took to Instagram Sunday afternoon to share a photograph of herself and twin sister Patricia hugging in front of the Spoonbridge and Cherry structure at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

The nearly 7,000-pound sculpture shows a large spoon with a cherry suspended on the rim. In the warmer months, water exits the cherry from both ends of the black cherry stem.

“Trying to stay warm in Minneapolis,” Bundchen wrote with the hashtag, “sister love” alongside snowy-themed emojis, including a snowflake and snowman. In the photo, Bundchen can be seen wearing a navy hooded puffer jacket with skinny blue jeans and brown suede boots, while her sister dons a similar coat over a black top, jeans and boots.

Bundchen has been pumped all weekend. On Saturday, she posted a photo of herself with husband Brady as he practiced on the stadium field.

Perfectly cozied up to her husband decked out in his Patriots uniform, while she sported a red knit sweater, jeans and tan boots, the 37-year-old captioned the image quite simply with a heart emoji.

Brady posted an image of his family, including two sons and daughter on Saturday afternoon to his official Instagram, with the caption, “Family and football,” followed by a heart emoji and the hashtag, “go Pats.”

According to ESPN, the 40-year-old quarterback shattered NFL records for the 2017 season, playing some of the best football in his 18-year career. Not only did he dominate the age bracket, but he became the oldest player to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award on Saturday.

While he will try to win his sixth Super Bowl title on Sunday, Brady was also the league’s MVP in 2007 and 2010. The last NFL player receiving the MVP acclaim to win the Super Bowl was Kurt Warner in 1999.

This year’s Super Bowl will see Brady’s Patriots go up against the Philadelphia Eagles, while Pink sings the National Anthem and Justin Timberlake kicks off the Pepsi halftime show.

Super Bowl LLI airs Sunday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET, and is followed by the mega anticipated episode of This Is Us.