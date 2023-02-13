Bradley Cooper's Super Bowl Commercial With His Mother Was a Surprise Delight for Fans

Bradley Cooper joined in on the Super Bowl fun on Sunday in a new T-Mobile commercial featuring his mother, Gloria. This was the Oscar-nominated actor's first appearance in a Super Bowl spot and the first time he has ever done a national commercial. The spot earned widespread praise on Twitter, with many falling in love with Cooper's mom. T-Mobile also made a spot starring John Travolta, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison that was released last week.

In the Cooper spot, the actor tries to sell his mother on signing up for T-Mobile. Filming does not go as well as hoped, since Gloria keeps breaking. At one point, Cooper insists that he knows what he is doing because he's been nominated for nine Oscars. "But you haven't won any of them," Gloria points out.

The commercial was produced by Panay Films, which has a connection to Cooper, notes Variety. Its founder, Andrew Panay, was a producer on Wedding Crashers (2005), which included one of Cooper's early performances. Brian Klugman, who wrote and directed Cooper's The Words (2012), is the head of creative for Panay Films. Klugman also appears early in the commercial.

"This is probably the first commercial in years to actually make me laugh haha," one fan wrote on YouTube. "I love this commercial! I usually ignore ads, but this one is so fun and funny," another wrote. "Love how Bradley is close to his mom...that nomination comment had me," another wrote.

Cooper really is a nine-time Oscar nominee who has never won. He earned his ninth last year as a producer on Guillermo Del Toro's Nightmare Alley, which was nominated for Best Picture. He has also been nominated for his performances in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, American Sniper, and A Star is Born, and as a producer on American Sniper, A Star is Born, and Joker. He also has a writing nomination for A Star is Born.

Last week, T-Mobile released another ad that played during Super Bowl LVII. This one features Travolta with Scrubs stars Faison and Braff. The actors sing to Travolta about how great the company's internet service is, set to the tune of "Summer Nights" from Grease. Travolta recreates many of his original moves from the 1978 movie, which co-starred the late Olivia Newton-John.

