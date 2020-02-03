Super Bowl 2020: Demi Lovato Said She ‘Blacked Out’ Singing National Anthem

Demi Lovato was selected to sing the National Anthem ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday night, delivering a strong performance that had viewers singing her praises on social media. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after her performance, Lovato revealed that she couldn’t actually remember most of it.

“I don’t remember anything! I blacked out,” the 27-year-old said. “I was so excited.”

As for how she’ll be celebrating, Lovato joked, “I’m going to Disneyworld!”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also earned the honor of declaring his intention to visit Disneyworld, a tradition held by the Super Bowl’s winning quarterback. In 2013, Mahomes tweeted, “I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I’m going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl,” and on Sunday night, that dream came true.

Lovato also lived out a manifested tweet of her own on Super Bowl Sunday, having written in 2010, “One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy…”

The Texas native’s performance came one week after she gave her first public performance since her nearly fatal 2018 overdose, when she sang her new song “Anyone” at the Grammy Awards. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily ahead of both of her major performances, Lovato shared that she’s taken a new approach to how she handles such big events.

“Something that I’ve dealt with in the past is like having these, like, really incredible experiences like the Grammys or, like, tour or concerts or things like that,” she explained. “And I have to be aware of like, okay, I’m going to crash because my adrenaline is going to go all weekend, and then I’m going to have this performance. Whether it goes great or not, my adrenaline is going to come crashing down because come Monday morning — and so it’s definitely something that, like I’ve talked to my team about like, ‘Hey, we should be cautious.’ Like, ‘I might crash on Monday. Let’s take precautions to maybe I do more meditating on Monday,’ or whatever it is. ‘Maybe I have more therapy or support.’”

“And then obviously the Super Bowl will happen too,” she continued. “And that’ll be really exciting. But it’s important to like plan ahead so that you’re not come Monday after the Grammys, I’m not sitting there like twiddling my thumbs like, ‘Okay, what am I doing with my life now?’ Where do I get this from? How can I beat that high? Just, like, be prepared.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz