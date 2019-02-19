Super Bowl 2019: PETA Outraged Over Outkast’s Big Boi Wearing Fur Coat During Halftime

While everyone is still talking about Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine during the Super Bowl Pepsi Half Time Show and a quick appearance by Sponge Bob Square Pants, PETA’s concerns are more target over their outrage of Big Boi’s clothing choices.

In a letter obtained by TMZ, the animal rights organization wrote a letter to the Outkast member addressing him by his first name, Antwan, regarding the large fur coat he sported the night of the huge event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dear Antwan, Our hearts sank when you took the stage during the Super Bowl in a fur coat. You have many, many fans here at PETA and around the country who love your music, and were thrilled when it was announced that you’d be involved in the halftime show,” the letter read. “Can we please convince you to make that your last appearance in a fur coat?”

“We can help you donate any furs you have to people in need as we’ve done numerous times over the years with the thousands of coats donated by people who, once seeing how horribly animals are treated on fur farms and trapping in the wild, gave them up,” PETA continued. “We’ve given furs to homeless shelters in this country and sent donated furs to Syrian refugees who desperately need the extra warmth. We’d be honored to add your furs to this donation program.”

Then PETA decided they would go ahead and encourage the rapper even more by sending him a faux fur.

“There will soon be a gorgeous faux fur on its way to you that offers a look that kills that no animal had to die for. The animals need you on their team, what do you say?”

PETA believes the coat he was wearing was made of fox fur, and said it cost around 25 foxes who were either electrocuted or had their necks broken to make the fashionable piece.

According to Billboard, other celebrities like Mariah Carey, Mary Tyler Moore and Sharon Osbourne, who are known for wearing clothing articles made of fur, are among the few public figures who have donated their furs to the program.

Big Boi’s fur coat wasn’t the only part about the half time performance that caused controversy, the entire show in fact drew in not-so-positive reviews. Between Maroon 5’s performance, Travis Scott‘s quick appearance, Sponge Bob’s even quicker appearance and Big Boi’s coat, fans were not a fan.