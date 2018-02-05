Nick Foles’ Daughter Steals Super Bowl Spotlight in Denim and Pink Beats

In an interview in the days leading up to Super Bowl LII, Nick Foles teared up while talking about his 7-month-old daughter, Lily. On Sunday night, he celebrated with Lily after being named the Super Bowl LII MVP following the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the Patriots.

Nick Foles’ daughter, Lily, is stealing her dad’s spotlight tonight. 😍 pic.twitter.com/gNiUv6PFtZ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 5, 2018

“No matter if I play a horrible game, she loves me,” Foles told reporters last week. “She has no idea. If we win the Super Bowl, she has no idea. … To have her here at this game with my wife is the greatest thing ever.”

Social media went wild for Lily, who was decked out in Eagles gear, a denim jacket and pink Beats headphones to block out the loud post-game celebratory noises.

The picture-perfect image of the backup quarterback turned Super Bowl MVP holding his adorable baby girl sent fans into a tizzy.

So we all agree Nick Foles’ daughter is the real MVP, right? — Jacqueline Klimas (@jacqklimas) February 5, 2018

Nick Foles is onstage with his baby daughter receiving the Super Bowl MVP award. Wake me up when this dream is over. — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) February 5, 2018

Congrats #Eagles & Philly!! 🙌🏼🏈🏆 also the real MVP here is Nick Foles daughter with her headphones on watching confetti. my goodness she’s so cute😩❤️ — Amymarie (@amymarieg) February 5, 2018

Nick Foles’ daughter trying to grab the mic and just chilling in the middle of the Super Bowl celebration and melee > — Will Reeve Jr. (@WillReeveJr) February 5, 2018

Is there a better image coming out of last night’s #Eagles win in #SuperBowl than Nick Foles holding his 7-month old daughter Lily on stage after winning MVP? (Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/Hv1YgQwppt — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) February 5, 2018

Foles held his daughter tightly as he wept and cheered, soaking up the glory during the post-game celebrations. At one point during a post-game interview, Lily repeatedly tried to grab the microphone, totally unaware of the celebrations around her.

“Lily really likes this mic. She has no idea,” Foles laughed.

The 29-year-old went on to praise his beloved team after the game.

“To be here with my daughter, my wife, my teammates, this city… we are very blessed,” he said. “We have been wanting this for a long time, and I am just blessed to be a part of it. We have such a great group of guys, such a great city to play for and I am proud to be a Philadelphia Eagle.”

The backup quarterback was called into action after week 14 of the season when Philadelphia’s star quarterback Carson Wentz endured a season-ending injury.

Foles even ended up becoming the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to catch a touchdown on the trick play when tight end Trey Burton threw a one-yard pass to him with 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter.