Justin Timberlake’s Outfit for Super Bowl Halftime Show Revealed

Pop singer Justin Timberlake is known for being on the cutting edge of style whenever he performs. And based on the sketched outfits for the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show performance, his Sunday show will be no exception.

Drawings of Timberlake’s outfits were made by fashion stylist Stella McCartney, who released the two outfits he’ll wear during the show to The Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What can we expect from Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl outfit, designed by Stella McCartney https://t.co/BFRqX8f1fY pic.twitter.com/qnInwPm1Nq — Adrien Ampelio (@adrienampelio) February 2, 2018

“First, he will suit up in a tailored Stella McCartney Prince of Wales check-and-camouflage splatter paint trouser and matching single-breasted jacket, crafted from repurposed wool (paired with Timberlake’s own personal bandana kerchief, according to a Stella McCartney publicist — one of his signature accents),” THR reporter Ingrid Schmidt wrote while describing McCarthy’s outfits. “Then he’ll swap out the tailored jacket for a fringed nappa leather jacket, worn over an organic cotton button-front shirt featuring landscape artwork by British artist Martin Ridley, known for his paintings that feature wildlife such as geese and deer.”

Timberlake was on a Tom Ford kick during his 2013 album, 20/20 Experience. But with his latest album, Man of the Woods, bring a more country/lumberjack tone, the outfits plan to reflect that change in direction.

McCartney is the daughter of The Beatles member Sir Paul McCartney, and launched her first menswear fashion collection in 2017. Timberlake wore another piece of clothing from the McCartney label on Thursday night, rocking a red crewneck sweater from her Fall 2017 collection for the American Express x Justin Timberlake Man of The Woods listening party at Paisley Park Studios outside of Minneapolis.

Timberlake previously appeared two times on the Super Bowl Halftime show: first in 2001 alongside his *NSYNC bandmates and again in 2004 alongside Janet Jackson, participating in the infamous wardrobe malfunction.

Super Bowl LII officially begins at 6:30 p.m. EST on NBC as the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL’s championship game.