Anna Faris’ New Boyfriend Spends Super Bowl Sunday With Her Family

It has been six months since Anna Faris announced her split from Chris Pratt, and it has been revealed that her new boyfriend spent Super Bowl Sunday with her and her family.

See The Photos Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple was seen out with Faris’ parents and her son, Jack, whom she had in 2012 with Pratt, according to The Daily Mail.

Faris has reportedly been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett since October, after the two met on the set of her new film, Overboard.

Last August, in a joint message posted by Pratt, the couple said, “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” the message continued.

“We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another,” the message concluded.

The couple met in 2007 on the set of the film Take Me Home Tonight when they played one another’s love interests.

In 2008, they became engaged, then got married in 2009 in Bali. They had a son, Jack, in 2012.

Jack was born preterm and Pratt was quoted as saying that the circumstance “really defined” his faith and that the couple “prayed a lot” because of it.

Additionally, Faris had been married once before. She wedded actor Ben Indra in 2004 after the two met in the set of the 1999 film Lovers Lane. They divorced in 2007.

Pratt has recently enjoyed a rise in fame with the massive success of his Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as Jurassic World. Next up, he can be seen in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Faris has been in the lead role on CBS’s Mom, starring opposite Allison Janney. The new season premiered in November. She also voiced the character Jailbreak in 2017’s animated film, The Emoji Movie.

Barrett is a very accomplished cinematographer, having worked on films such as Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, which starred Robert Downey Jr., as well as the Adam Sandler films You Don’t Mess with the Zohan and Bedtime Stories.

The 47-year-old is also a frequent collaborator with Family Guy’s Seth MacFarlane, having worked on both Ted films as well as A Million Ways to Die in the West.

The Overboard remake, which stars Faris with cinematography by Barrett, is currently scheduled to be released on April 13, 2018.