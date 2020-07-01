Suki Waterhouse Shares Bathtub Video, But It Ends in Disaster

Suki Waterhouse is learning the hard way that one tiny detail can ruin a relaxing bath. The model, 28, shared a video of her practicing blowing bubbles in a fancy bathtub, sliding down further and further until her ears go under the water. In that moment, Waterhouse remembers she has made a grave error in failing to remove her AirPods before going underwater.

"Oh f—! My AirPods!" she shouts, immediately popping her head back out of the water. The hilarious video quickly racked up comments from her followers, who loved the relatable look into her life. "Ok but i did that once and literally got out the bath so quick because i thought i would get electrocuted," one person wrote in the comments. "I always forget my AirPods in my ear too," another added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on Jun 27, 2020 at 11:57am PDT

Others were curious why Waterhouse was filming herself blowing bubbles in the bath to begin with, including a subset who was convinced the video had to be shot by the model's beau, Robert Pattinson. The model and actor were first linked in July 2018, but have remained mostly private about their relationship, despite regularly being photographed out together.

In April 2019, Pattinson made his first public comments about their relationship, responding to a question about Waterhouse from The Sunday Times, "Do I have to [talk about her]?" He then revealed more about why he has been so private about his love life. "If you let people in, it devalues what love is," he said at the time. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

In September 2019, the couple appeared on Instagram for the first time together, with photographer and friend Sofia Malamute sharing a picture of the two cuddled up in Ibiza. The couple then was largely quiet in the public eye for months, until in January 2020, they were spotted leaving Waterhouse's 27th birthday party in London on Jan. 1. In an interview with Pattinson for GQ's June cover, the Batman actor confirmed he was quarantining with the model, saying he had been sequestered "with his girlfriend" in the London apartment "the Batman folks rented for him" while production on the film is on pause amid the pandemic.