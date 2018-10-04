Stormy Daniels Bans Selfies at Book Signings Over Safety Concerns

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has banned selfies at her upcoming book signing over concerns for her own safety.

According to TMZ, Daniels is worried about supporters of President Donald Trump trying to get to hurt with nefarious intentions while she signs copies of her book Full Disclosure on Thursday evening at Los Angeles-area Barnes & Noble, so she is not taking photos while standing next to fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She will, however, be allowing fans to have their photo snapped while standing in front of the table she will be sitting at to sign.

The outlet notes that Daniels’ concerns may stem from an FBI investigation into the police department who arrested her in Ohio earlier in the year, as there seem to be suspicions of police corruption related to the arrest.

In Full Disclosure, Daniels recounts her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006 in Lake Tahoe. She also spoke about the alleged affair during a March interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes.

While speaking to Cooper, she shared her side of the story, saying that the encounter took place in Trump’s hotel room.

“I asked him if I could use his restroom and he said, “Yes, you know, it’s through those — through the bedroom, you’ll see it.” So I— I excused myself and I went to the— the restroom,” she recalled. “You know, I was in there for a little bit and came out and he was sitting, you know, on the edge of the bed when I walked out, perched.”

When she saw Trump sitting on the bed and waiting for her, she said she “realized exactly what I’d gotten myself into.”

“And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ And I just felt like maybe– (LAUGH) it was sort of– I had it coming for making a bad decision for going to someone’s room alone and I just heard the voice in my head, ‘well, you put yourself in a bad situation and bad things happen, so you deserve this,’” she added.

She went on to say that she was not attracted to him, but that the sex was consensual. She also claimed that he did use a condom when they had sex and that afterwards he was was good spirits.

“He said that it was great, he had– a great evening, and it was nothing like he expected, that I really surprised him, that a lotta people must underestimate me– that he hoped that I would be willing to see him again and that we would discuss the things we had talked about earlier in the evening,” Daniels shared.

Full Disclosure just landed in bookstores this week, and is also available through online retailers.