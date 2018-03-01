Travis Scott Shares 1-Month Photo of His ‘Lil Mama,’ Baby Stormi

Travis Scott is one proud daddy!

The rapper shared a new photo of his daughter with Kylie Jenner, baby Stormi on the one-month anniversary of her birth Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My lil mama 1 month today,” he wrote on top of the adorable snap: a close-up of Stormi’s sweater that reads “DADDY” inside a red heart.

“Her favorite unit of course,” Scott joked, most likely referring to “parental unit.”

While Scott has been keeping details about his daughter low-key since she was born on Feb. 1, he did give paparazzi one hint about her appearance in a February video obtained by TMZ.

“She’s beautiful,” the rapper said before climbing into a car.

Fans are itching for images of Stormi after Jenner and Scott kept the pregnancy a secret the entire nine months, only announcing the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member had even been pregnant two days after she had given birth.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram Feb. 3. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

Since then, Jenner has revealed a few things about Stormi, releasing a few images of the baby’s hand and foot.

On Feb. 21, the Life of Kylie star revealed that the little girl “looks just like me when I was a baby,” on Twitter, adding that both mom and baby were doing “good.”

“Still staring at her all day,” she continued.

Photo credit: Twitter / @girlfriendMAG