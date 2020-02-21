Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Reveals She’s an Adult Movie Star, and Social Media Chimes In

This week, Mikaela Spielberg, daughter of renowned film director and producer Steven Spielberg, revealed that she is beginning a career in the adult entertainment industry, and social media users have been chiming in with their opinions. In an interview with The Sun, Mikaela — the adopted daughter of Spielberg and his actress wife, Kate Capshaw — explained how she recently revealed the news to her parents, describing their reaction as “intrigued,” but “not upset.”

Mikaela also opened up about how she views herself, saying that she is a “sexual creature,” adding how she got “really tired of not being able to capitalize” on her body. “Frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body.”

“And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul,” the 23-year-old Nashville, Tennessee resident continued. “I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

Many Twitter users have thoughts about the news, with some showing support, and others not sure how to feel. Scroll down to read some of the reactions.

So Steven Spielberg’s 23-year-old adopted Black daughter who is now doing porn, says she was groomed & sexually abused as a child https://t.co/WDZAmZ74fK via @Femail — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) February 20, 2020

Oh no



Not another one



Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela opens up about ‘abuse’ by ‘monsters’ as she announces career as adult entertainer | The Independent https://t.co/G37e4qGn3Z — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) February 20, 2020

Steven Spielberg’s daughter, like all victims of child sex abuse, can find healing.



But porn and sex work will further traumatize her.



I’m saddened and frankly disgusted by this story.



Does she not have anyone who knows what it means to love and care for her? — Tiffany FitzHenry (@Tiff_FitzHenry) February 20, 2020

I saw the article about Steven Spielberg’s daughter. Very sad, very very sad. We must pray for her. Pornography is very unhealthy and destroys your mind. — Dorene Collins (@Dorenecollins3) February 20, 2020

Steven Spielberg’s 23-year-old adopted daughter, Mikaela Spielberg revealed that she is an adult entertainer and that her parents, film director Steve Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw are supportive of her career.⁰⁰



🗣How would you react if your child wanted to do porn? pic.twitter.com/goqevuuiKH — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) February 20, 2020

If that truly made her happy then she would have my support. I of course would be on her about safety etc. LOL but ultimately it is her choice. It’s a job not who she is. — Ronda Klossner (@rklossner66) February 20, 2020

From my understanding of the interview w/her she said for the last couple of years she nearly drank herself to death, twice. By choosing this profession, she feels empowered & happy. I would rather have a child that is alive & thriving than dead. Sad it took porn. Hope she’s safe — Living Kidney Donor (@NancyLCouch1) February 20, 2020

Would I WANT that life for my child – nope. Are they happy with their work though? Are they safe? That’s the most important thing — 🐇Shadow Hare🐇 (@anewdawn79) February 20, 2020

Steven Spielberg ‘s daughter #mikaelaspielberg has decided to go into porn. Imagine having a father worth 3.7 BILLION DOLLARS and deciding that instead of school or philanthropy you want to show your puss for chump change. Whew child, the mental illness of it all. pic.twitter.com/S96RYrfzfV — Natacha (@Blerd_Life) February 20, 2020

She sounds like she’s had a lot of stuff to get over. I would do my best to discourage my daughter from this type of “work”. There are other ways to you feel good about yourself. — The BlueBird (@NickieBluebird) February 20, 2020

I know too many people whose lives have been turned upside down by porn. I know nobody who has been empowered by it. Doesn’t mean she’s wrong, but I’ve not seen any positive from it. — Bryan Coe (@BryanCCoe) February 20, 2020

No other goals just capitalize on body? How about capitalize a hustle or just learn to day trade dads money or start up an agency with dads name? Porn? That’s the go to?? Streets is dead pic.twitter.com/8St8tR5BG8 — Soul de Harambe (@RathailWoods) February 19, 2020

Nothing wrong with an adult choosing to do what she wants. — 🎮RayRod 🇵🇷 🧢 (@Ray_man20) February 19, 2020