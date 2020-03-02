Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela’s Mugshot Revealed After Domestic Violence Arrest

The mugshot for Mikaela Spielberg has been released following her domestic abuse arrest on Saturday. The daughter of Steven Spielberg was taken into custody in Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend after an altercation with her fiancée. Now, fans can see her looking glum at the police station.

Nashville Police were called to Spielberg’s apartment on Saturday night when things got physical between them. According to a report by TMZ, the couple had just returned from a bar when her fiance, Chuck Pankow, said something “rude” to her. In response, Spielberg began throwing objects at him, including one that struck his hand and did real damage.

Responding officers reportedly saw a visible injury on Pankow bad enough to take Spielberg in. They said his wrist was swollen and there was dried blood on his hand. Both she and Pankow reportedly admitted to police that there was “a physical dispute,” however, they identified Spielberg as “the aggressor.”

Police added that Spielberg struck them as more suspicious because her version of the night kept changing, while Pankow’s was consistent. They said that Pankow did not want to press charges against Spielberg, but that the department was moving forward anyway. She was held on a $1,000 bond, which she paid and was released.

Spielberg’s relationship had already raised some eyebrows before due do the 24-year age difference between them. Pankow, 47, is a professional darts player according to The Sun. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Spielberg made headlines last month when she announced the beginning of her career in adult films.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” she told The Sun. “And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

Spielberg explained that the career choice seemed like a perfect fit for her — so much so that she was eager to overcome the stigma around sex work and make it a positive experience.

“I’ve always been a very sexually natured person, which has gotten me in trouble before. Not in a predatory way, but just in the sense that people here in the South might not yet be comfortable with that,” she said. “My main hope is just that I get somewhere lucrative enough to where I’m not tied down financially by things. And then I can really start saying to people there’s nothing wrong with me using my body in a way that feels comfortable to support myself.”

“I can’t stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter – not that there’s anything wrong with that – it just doesn’t feel comfortable for me,” she added. “This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice. This is a positive, empowering choice, I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.”