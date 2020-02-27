'Boy Meets World' Alum and Adult Star Maitland Ward Tells Steven Spielberg Daughter Mikaela Will Be 'Protected'

Following the news that Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela has started a career in the adult film industry, Boy Meets World alum and current adult film star Maitland Ward says that she believes the iconic director's daughter will be "protected." While talking to a TMZ cameraman, Ward was asked her thoughts on the news that Spielberg was supportive of Mikaela.

"It's amazing," she said. "I think we're living in a really changed world when it's becoming accepted and celebrated, in many ways. Listen If she wants to do this, and live in her truth and her authenticity, and she loves sexual performing, go do it."

She then went on to comment on the disparities between men and women in the adult film industry, implying that men are strongly encouraged to do it, even praised for it, but women are often shamed for it.

Ward then responded to the rumor that while Spielberg is supportive he's also concerned for his daughter's safety. "In any industry you should be concerned. In Hollywood you should be concerned. We see all these cases coming out," she said.

"Especially if she's meeting people in person, that's really when you need to be concerned," she added, then offering more comforting words: "I think she would be taken care of and watched over more."

Finally, Ward proudly stated that she would be happy to work with Mikaela, if an opportunity presented itself, saying, "I'm open to anybody who is wanting to explore and do this, and if this thing was right it could be really awesome."

She then joked that they could do a parody of one of Spielberg's classic films, such as Jaws or Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Earlier this month, Mikaela announced her new career, and later spoke with The Sun about it, telling the outlet,

"I've always been a very sexually natured person, which has gotten me in trouble before. Not in a predatory way, but just in the sense that people here in the South might not yet be comfortable with that."

She then added, "My main hope is just that I get somewhere lucrative enough to where I'm not tied down financially by things. And then I can really start saying to people there's nothing wrong with me using my body in a way that feels comfortable to support myself.

"I can't stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter - not that there's anything wrong with that - it just doesn't feel comfortable for me," Mikaela also said. "This isn't like an 'end of the road' or 'I've hit bottom' choice. This is a positive, empowering choice, I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual."