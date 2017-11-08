Steven Seagal Blasts NFL Protests, Internet Reacts to His Appearance

Steven Seagal is speaking out about the NFL protests and is calling it “disgusting” that many players are kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem.

On Wednesday, the 65-year-old actor joined ITV’s Good Morning Britain to discuss the controversial topic.

“I guess really what I would like to say is this, I believe in free speech,” Seagal said.

“I believe that everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But I don’t agree that they should hold the United States of America or the world hostage by taking a venue where people are tuning in to watch a football game and imposing their political views,” he added.

“I think it’s outrageous. I think it’s a joke. It’s disgusting,” he continued. “I respect the American flag and I myself, have risked my life countless times for the American flag. And I don’t understand or agree with this behavior. It’s an outrage.”

After Seagal’s interview aired, the Internet weighed in on the both his comments and appearance.

The Internet Reacts to Seagal’s Appearance

During the interview, Seagal was sporting jet black hair and a goatee. He also was wearing glasses and black robes. The Internet joked that the Under Siege star’s outfit made him look like a villain from a movie.

Several users joked that Seagal looked like he was a character in a Batman flick or even a James Bond film.

Some even joked that Seagal was using “shoe polish” to get his hair and beard to look that dark.

“Evidently Steven Seagal has revealed himself as the next 007 villain…’Send me all the shoe polish in the world or the girl dies, Mr. Bond!’ ” one user wrote.

One Twitter user found it ironic that Seagal, who became a Russian citizen, is blasting U.S. football players.

“I’m glad that Steven Seagal – now a Russian citizen – finds the NFL players’ protest “outrageous” and unpatriotic,” one fan said.

Seagal’s Comments on Donald Trump

During the interview, Seagal also dished on his view of Donald Trump and his presidency up to this point.

“I think that we have a really unfortunate situation in the sense that even though he was democratically elected, there are so many people out there who don’t feel that’s the case. And we have a ton of enemies within,” he said.

The Exit Wounds star went on to name who he believes are the “enemies.”

“We have these Democrats that have this whole other agenda to kind of — when I say Democrats it’s not just the Democrats, but there are this whole group of left of Obama-ites and people that feel they should overthrow Trump, and any decisions he makes, anything he tries to do, he gets blocked often from the enemies within, so it’s very difficult for him to do anything,” Seagal continued.

Here’s What Donald Trump Has Said About NFL Protests

Last week, President Trump stirred up controversy when slamming NFL owners for allowing the players to kneel during the playing of the National Anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now?” Trump said. “Out. He’s fired. He’s fired!’”

“That’s a total disrespect of our heritage. That’s a total disrespect of everything that we stand for,” he said.

Shortly after Trump made the aforementioned comments, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement.

“Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities,” Goodell said.

Over the weekend, many teams chose to kneel during the playing of the “Star Spangled Banner.” One of the teams that chose to protest was the Dallas Cowboys. Surprisingly, President Trump had no problem with the way the Cowboys protested. Learn more here.