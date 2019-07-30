Steve-O’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Sends out Multiple NSFW Tweets

Former Jackass star Steve-O had his Twitter account hacked, and the hackers sent out multiple NSFW tweets. Most of the offensive tweets appear to have since been deleted, but at least one Twitter user got screenshots of them before they disappeared. The tweets included many racist comments, as well as unfounded accusations that Steve-O has had private communications with underage girls. The tweets also featured references to rappers A$AP Rocky and Tay-K, both of whom are currently behind bars.

A few tweets that appear to be from the hack are still up, but the majority of the offensive posts are no longer in Steve-O’s Twitter feed.

At this time, the comedy-stunt man does not appear to have commented on the hack.

Steve-O has apparently been hacked Please report that so he doesn’t get banned by someone who flags him for the sh*t this loser is doing Thank you#SteveO pic.twitter.com/SsAWnTDUgd — QueenGabbersTheWaifu (@gabbygeewhiz) July 29, 2019

Steve-O spent many years staring in the Jackass TV series, as well as the trilogy of films they franchise put out. He also starred alongside his fellow Jackass castmate Chris Pontius in a spinoff series titled Wildboyz.

Recently, former Jackass star Chri Raab (aka Raab Himself) spoke out and shared that he thinks it’s possible that a fourth Jackass film could happen.

“As far as Jackass, I would think maybe it would happen, but I don’t know ’cause I’m not in that world enough to know. I probably would be [a part of it] if asked … I feel like if Tremaine and Spike [Jonze] and Knoxville said, ‘Hey, let’s do it,’ then I imagine it would go forward. If they were to say it, I don’t think there would be pushback from others.”

In the years since the Jackass crew’s last outing, Steve-O has been doing a lot of work for animal preservation, and maintaining his sobriety.

Earlier this year, Steve-O spoke about his struggles with addiction, and recounted a frightening story about once snorting cocaine that was tainted with the blood of an HIV positive drug dealer.

“This one time when I showed up and uh, he was in his bedroom passed out … I couldn’t wake him up … over at the table, where he would weigh out all of his drugs, there was, uh, ya know, a very noticeable residue of cocaine,” he recalled. “I went over to this table to scrape up a pile of cocaine to snort it, but as I had sat down looking at it, there was, of course, blood had been squirted … you could see, like, the little tiny little blood splatter, ya know, on the residue.”

“This is how desperate and pathetic my addiction was, that I sat there, like, knowingly scraping up this tainted, like, blood cocaine and uh, I sat there and snorted it, which is so f– up – I snorted the blood of an intravenous drug user,” Steve-O went on to share. Luckily, he did not contract HIV from the experience.