Steve-O Battles Back Against ‘Annoying’ Vegans Who Attacked Him Over Diet

Long time member of the Jackass crew, Steve-O, is clapping back at some harsh internet trolls over his pescetarian diet.

Steve-O, who’s real name is Stephen Gilchrist Glover, addressed the haters in an Instagram post that featured several pictures of him draped in fruits and vegetables.

“F—k, vegans can be annoying,” he wrote. “To all the combative annoying vegans who are choosing to attack me for not forcing veganism on my cats, and for not being a strict, millitant vegan myself (even though I haven’t eaten any meat other than fish for well over ten years), please consider that you’re doing more harm than good.”

“Maybe stop working so hard to pit people who are on your team against you,” he finished with.

Fans immediately flooded the comment section.

One wrote, “I’m disappointed. I was going to follow you then saw a huge bash on veganism.”

Someone else wrote, “To clarify: – Vegans aren’t being “disrespectful”; you’re the one disrespecting the rights of other beings. -Vegans aren’t “forcing their views” on you; you’re the one forcing animals to endure a lifetime of slavery before a violent death.”

They continued with, “I’d rather be a vegan “militant” than a “normal” animal abuser.

Another user wrote, “Not everyone is attacking you. It just doesn’t make sense to call yourself vegan and then go backwards. You’re literally regressing from progress. How is that even something that shouldn’t be ridiculed? It’s just like so many other celebrities; unable to actually stick to a strict moral compass. Ethics, bruh.”

There may have been several internet trolls hating on his post, but the 44 year old received more support than shame.

“Cats are carnivores. If they are truly animal lovers then they would want what is best for the animal. Forcing your personal views on a creature who doesn’t understand and would never choose it for themselves is cruel,” someone said.

Another fan showed their support by writing, “I appreciate those who put almond milk in their coffee instead of Cows milk I appreciate those who even attempt to eat less meat and I’m a pretty strict vegan. Don’t listen to the judgement stay doing what makes you happy and saving animals One step at a time.”

Glover, who is now 11 years sober, began making positive changes in his life after his receiving treatment for his mental health.

“Hard to believe it’s been a entire decade since I’ve had a drink or a drug,” he wrote in a tweet. “I just can’t put into words how grateful I am for [Jackass co-star Johhny Knoxville] and the rest of the guys who locked me up in a psychiatric ward on March 9, 2008, where this journey began. Thank you, dudes, I love you.”