Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Makes Her Runway Debut at Paris Fashion Week

Eve Jobs is making her runway debut for a Coperni collection partially inspired by the creations of her father, Steve Jobs. The 23-year-old daughter of the late Apple founder strutted down the runway Thursday at Coperni’s show during Paris Fashion Week, joining supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser and Adut Akec in the show.

Jobs looked chic in a neon green short-sleeved turtleneck, platform sandals, a navy embellished mini-skirt and futuristic sunglasses while carrying the new “Origami” handbag, the shape of which was inspired by the iPhone’s Photos app icon, designers Arnaud Valiant and Sébastien Meyer told Vogue. “I can’t put into words how extraordinary this collection is,” the young model wrote on Instagram. “It was an honor to be apart of the vision @coperni. Congratulations to my loves @arnaud_vaillant, @sebastienmeyer, and the entire team!!”

Jobs is the youngest child of the late tech-mogul, who passed away in 2011 after battling with a rare pancreatic cancer for years, and billionaire investor Laurene Powell-Jobs. Having attended Stanford University, where her parents first met, Jobs has gone on to be an accomplished equestrian and budding model. Making her debut last year in a Glossier campaign alongside White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Naomi Smalls, the model also has big dreams when it comes to her equestrian competitions.

“My hope is to continue progress with the US team. Of course, being able to compete at the Olympics and World Equestrian Games would be a dream,” she told World of Show Jumping in May 2020. “Being able to help in a team setting is something that really motivates me; to be able to produce a clear round when it counts the most.”

She continued that representing her country would be the “biggest honor there is,” so her goals for the future “are centered around that.” Jobs added, “I am a competitive person, so I definitely thrive on the competition aspect. As most mistakes that happen in the ring are caused by rider errors, I believe that as a rider – if you are willing to work hard and keep pushing yourself to be better – you can get far. And I like to push myself to do better.”