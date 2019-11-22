Steve Irwin’s Daughter Bindi’s Ethical Engagement Ring Sparkles in Photo Alongside Fiance Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin and boyfiend Chandler Powell became engaged over the summer at the Australia Zoo, and Irwin gave fans another look at her ethical engagement ring in a new photo with her fiancé. On Thursday, the activist shared a snap of herself and Powell posing together outdoors, Irwin's left hand on Powell's chest and her ring visible on her finger.

"Enjoying time at one of our conservation properties. It's so special spending our days checking up on the koalas and wallabies that call this pristine land home."

"It's so special to do such important work together as a team," Powell commented.

Powell proposed to Irwin on her 21st birthday in July at the Australia Zoo, where the couple works together. Powell popped the question with a custom nature-inspired ring, which features a twisted band and large center stone.

"Chandler chose the most perfect ring — it's made from recycled rose gold and the gem is a lab grown 2.01-carat diamond," Irwin told PEOPLE. "I love that its twisted band is nature inspired and scattered with diamonds. I have always dreamed of a vintage style ring as I'm quite traditional."

Irwin previously gave fans a better look at her sparkler in this photo of herself petting a sweet pup named Stella.

Bindi recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her wedding, sharing that she had asked brother Robert Irwin to walk her down the aisle.

"I think that for me, it'll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle," the 21-year-old said. "That's something that I really want to do."

"I'm always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he's always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life," Bindi continued. "So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special."

"And I think that's what dad would have wanted as well," she added.

Robert told told PEOPLE that he was "so so stoked" when his sister asked him to do the honor.

"I was so excited and really honored for her to ask me to walk her down the aisle," he said. "I think its going to be such a wonderful day, such a great celebration. Chandler is absolutely perfect. I can't fault him, he's awesome."

Photo Credit: Getty / John Wolfsohn